Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy Trading Up 1.0 %

ETSY stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.