Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.15.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

