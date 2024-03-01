Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.
In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
