Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

STN stock opened at C$113.32 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$75.31 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.81.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$114.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STN

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.