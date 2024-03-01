Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

