Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 5,252 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

