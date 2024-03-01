Caxton Associates LP Makes New $718,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 215,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

