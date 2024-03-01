Caxton Associates LP Purchases 4,598 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

BOKF stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

