Caxton Associates LP Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

NYSE CAH opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $112.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

