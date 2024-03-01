Caxton Associates LP Has $756,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

