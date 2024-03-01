Caxton Associates LP Invests $643,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Comerica Stock Up 1.8 %

CMA opened at $49.37 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

