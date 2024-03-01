Caxton Associates LP Invests $730,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.