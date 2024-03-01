Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $691,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.