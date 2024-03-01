Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 547,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

