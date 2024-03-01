Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 55,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.