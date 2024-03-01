Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $273.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

