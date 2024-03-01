Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

