Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

