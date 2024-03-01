Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.