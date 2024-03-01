Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -150.24 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,645. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

