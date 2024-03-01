CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.08. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

