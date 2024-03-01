Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 276 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

