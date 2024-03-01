Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,499 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.24% of Snap-on worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

