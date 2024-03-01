Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Freshpet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

