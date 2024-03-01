California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.59 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.