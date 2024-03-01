Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sells $54,043.99 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Luna sold 912 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $9,977.28.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $10.08 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

