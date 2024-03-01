Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.51% of Oshkosh worth $32,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $110.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

