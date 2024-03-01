PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

