Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.98% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $27,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

