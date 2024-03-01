Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.20.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $535.45 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $536.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.