Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

