Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.07

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.93, with a volume of 118544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

