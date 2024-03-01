Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of SHLS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $34,089,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

