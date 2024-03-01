Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,737,000 after purchasing an additional 550,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.