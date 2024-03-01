LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPSN

LivePerson Price Performance

Insider Activity at LivePerson

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,089,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in LivePerson by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.