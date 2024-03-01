Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.12.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,089,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

