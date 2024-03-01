Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lear by 69.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Lear by 36.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

