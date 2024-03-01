Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $253.38 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

