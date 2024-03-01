Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

