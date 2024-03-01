Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 35 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $573.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

