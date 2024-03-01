Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Drops By 97.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.