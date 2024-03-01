Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 895.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

