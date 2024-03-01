Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.34

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $314.34 and last traded at $314.08, with a volume of 4787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,562,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

