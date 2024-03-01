Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.65

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.65 and last traded at $183.47, with a volume of 831640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.45.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

