Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.09

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.09 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 903242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

