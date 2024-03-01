Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.57 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

