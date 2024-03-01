KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDIY opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

