Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.75. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $310.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

