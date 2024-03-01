Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grown Rogue International Stock Down 4.0 %
GRUSF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.72. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
About Grown Rogue International
