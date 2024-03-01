Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Down 4.0 %

GRUSF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.72. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.