Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Auddia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUUD

Auddia Stock Up 23.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AUUD opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Auddia has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.