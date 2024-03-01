Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

Shares of BCO opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

